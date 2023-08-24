×
Tags: donald trump | indictment | fulton county | georgia | sleep | polling | rudy giuliani

Trump Assures Newsmax Viewers: 'I Do Sleep Soundly'

Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:05 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax viewers that, even amidst all the chaos, he is still getting a good night's rest.

"I do sleep soundly, and I don't let it bother me because it is what it is. It's a horrible thing," Trump shared Thursday on "Greg Kelly Reports."

While Trump doesn't fear for his own future, citing encouraging poll numbers, he did extend sympathy to the 18 other co-defendants in the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"These are high-quality people. They don't even know why they're brought in, and those people have to be released," he insisted. "They have to be released from this horrible thing that they're going through. It's just a horrible thing."

Among the co-defendants who surrendered to Georgia authorities this week and were released on bail are Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his one-time White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump also turned himself in, getting fingerprinted, booked, and photographed Thursday evening.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax viewers that, even amidst all the chaos, he is still getting a good night's rest.
Thursday, 24 August 2023 11:05 PM
