Dan Bongino to Newsmax: 'Police State Is Here'

Syndicated conservative radio talk show host and former Secret Service special agent Dan Bongino told Newsmax that the announcement of former President Donald Trump's indictment on Thursday was proof "the police state is here."

"We live in the police state, Rob," Bongino said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." The police state is here. It's not coming, coming next week, it's not going to be here next year. The police state is here now.

"The idea that you live in a constitutional republic, take it, wipe your rump with it and flush it down the toilet bowl because that's gone. The police state has been here. It's been here for years. You're just seeing manifestations of it right now."

Bongino, who worked in the New York City Police Department for four years before joining the Secret Service — including on the Presidential Protection Division during the terms of George W. Bush and Barack Obama — said the indictment served two purposes.

"This is, you know, probably act seven in a play of election interference by the Democrats here; they just want Trump off the ballot because they know he's most likely going to win. So that's the obvious one," he said.

"We've almost come to accept that act of malfeasance is normal or Democrats interfere in elections like it's almost no big deal."

The second, he said, had to do with revelations that the document House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has been pressing to obtain from the FBI contains accusations that the head of the Ukrainian energy concern Burisma paid then-Vice President Joe Biden $5 million and his son Hunter another $5 million in a bribery scheme.

"You have to understand what's going on," Bongino added. "The timing here is not accidental. Evidence came out today, hard evidence that the president of the United States, while he was Obama's vice president, was involved in the biggest political payoff in human history and a political scandal.

"This is all about making Trump go away and covering up for not just Biden, but covering up for Obama. Remember, Biden was the vice president. If he was paid a bribe for policy decisions, what policy decisions? He can't make them. He was Obama's vice president.

"Everything is about covering up for the Obama-Biden regime. That's all this is. The timing here is not accidental."

Trump disclosed via his Truth Social media platform that he's been told he has been indicted in connection with an investigation into presidential documents he had at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, home.

He is to appear in court on Tuesday.



