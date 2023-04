Member of the House Judiciary Committee and lawyer, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Tuesday that after reading the indictment against former President Donald Trump, it's "weak."

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Biggs says, "I've read the indictment. It's pretty weak. It's about as weak as I've seen in my time practicing law."

Biggs went on to note that the "radical left" has become "weaponized" and that he's "tired of getting punched in the nose and apologizing for being punched in the nose. It's time for us to fight back."

During his arraignment on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to CBS. Trump pled not guilty to all charges.

