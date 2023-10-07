Trump: Biden 'Afraid of Being Impeached' and 'He Should Be'

The only reason President Joe Biden reversed course to authorize the building of the southern border wall in Texas was because he was "afraid of being impeached," according to former President Donald Trump, who added Biden "should be" impeached.

"He's doing it," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax, "because he's afraid of being impeached."

"I said, 'What's so bad about impeachment?' I got impeached twice and my poll numbers went up. The difference is he should be impeached. He's bad."

Railing against what he calls Biden's weaponization of justice, Trump lamented how "crooked" everything is in Biden's America and world.

"I got impeached over a phone call, which turned out to be perfect," Trump said. "It was perfect. I called out how crooked everything was, but it was mostly a phone call to congratulate a brand-new president at that point, [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, a nice guy, to congratulate him on winning.

"That was I got impeached for that. And here's a guy steals tens of millions of dollars, and they don't impeach him. But let's see what happens."

Americans should vote for Biden only if they want open borders, World War III, massive inflation, and worldwide Biden corruption, Trump warned.

"If you want a president who leaves $500 million worth of wall materials to rust on the desert floor while illegal aliens stampede over them — they walk right over those panels; they're laying dead on the floor, rusting — if you want that in your communities, then you should immediately get up and vote for Crooked Joe Biden," Trump said. "Does anybody want to vote for Biden in this audience?

"If you want a president who will seal the border, stop the invasion, and reclaim our sovereignty on Day 1, then you must vote for President Donald J. Trump.

"And, you know, if you think about it: Crooked Joe Biden has three major problems, and they all begin with the letter 'I': inflation, immigration, and incompetence."

