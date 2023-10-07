×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | impeachment | joe biden | border wall | impeached

Trump: Biden 'Afraid of Being Impeached' and 'He Should Be'

By    |   Saturday, 07 October 2023 07:38 PM EDT

The only reason President Joe Biden reversed course to authorize the building of the southern border wall in Texas was because he was "afraid of being impeached," according to former President Donald Trump, who added Biden "should be" impeached.

"He's doing it," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax, "because he's afraid of being impeached."

"I said, 'What's so bad about impeachment?' I got impeached twice and my poll numbers went up. The difference is he should be impeached. He's bad."

Railing against what he calls Biden's weaponization of justice, Trump lamented how "crooked" everything is in Biden's America and world.

"I got impeached over a phone call, which turned out to be perfect," Trump said. "It was perfect. I called out how crooked everything was, but it was mostly a phone call to congratulate a brand-new president at that point, [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, a nice guy, to congratulate him on winning.

"That was I got impeached for that. And here's a guy steals tens of millions of dollars, and they don't impeach him. But let's see what happens."

Americans should vote for Biden only if they want open borders, World War III, massive inflation, and worldwide Biden corruption, Trump warned.

"If you want a president who leaves $500 million worth of wall materials to rust on the desert floor while illegal aliens stampede over them — they walk right over those panels; they're laying dead on the floor, rusting — if you want that in your communities, then you should immediately get up and vote for Crooked Joe Biden," Trump said. "Does anybody want to vote for Biden in this audience?

"If you want a president who will seal the border, stop the invasion, and reclaim our sovereignty on Day 1, then you must vote for President Donald J. Trump.

"And, you know, if you think about it: Crooked Joe Biden has three major problems, and they all begin with the letter 'I': inflation, immigration, and incompetence."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The only reason President Joe Biden reversed course to authorize the building of the southern border wall in Texas was because he was "afraid of being impeached," according to former President Donald Trump, who added Biden "should be" impeached.
donald trump, impeachment, joe biden, border wall, impeached
383
2023-38-07
Saturday, 07 October 2023 07:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved