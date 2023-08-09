Trump to Newsmax: Biden Impeachment Inquiry Very 'Important'

President Joe Biden is siccing his Justice Department on his political opposition because he has felt the heat from the House GOP investigations potentially leading to an impeachment inquiry, according to former President Donald Trump on Newsmax.

"One of the reasons they go after me is because the Republicans are going after them and going after them very, very powerfully," Trump told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance" in a 42-minute interview from his summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"But something has to happen. I mean, it's massive theft. It's extortion. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. This the most corrupt human being. This is the most corrupt family. For these things to be happening, it's not even believable."

There is nothing more critical for Congress to do than to investigate allegations of bribery rising to the level of impeachment of Biden, Trump told host Eric Bolling.

"I heard a couple of Republicans, nice people, and they said, 'Well, we have other things to worry about; we have to do this. We have to do that,'" Trump continued.

"What could be more important than this?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!