Aharoni to Newsmax: Trump Will 'Deliver a Deal' in Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East is "incredibly important" as he's going to Saudi Arabia to "deliver a deal," said Ido Aharoni, former Israeli consul general in New York.

"As you well know, the president will not only visit Saudi Arabia, but also United Arab Emirates and Qatar, I'm being told. And so obviously the two big actors in the Middle East right now are Saudi Arabia and Iran," Arahoni told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Iran is the chief instigator of instability in the region. Saudi Arabia is the key to stability in the region.

"So it's as simple as that. The president is going to Saudi Arabia to deliver a deal, and the deal will have to include an Iranian component, will have to include assurances to the Saudis and hopefully, hopefully, will also include a normalization dimension with Israel, the end of the war, and the release of the hostages," he said.

"It's important for our listeners and viewers to understand the war could end any second now — only if Hamas will drop their weapons and leave Gaza. Once you free Gaza of Hamas, the war ends," he added.

On U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff's warning that if Sunday's talks with Iran are not productive, "then they won't continue and we'll have to take a different route," Aharoni told Newsmax we cannot "let the Iranian people use this as an excuse or the regime to galvanize the people around it."

"So we have to be very careful in the way we design and implement next steps. I think that what you will see if the negotiations fail are tough economic sanctions before any consideration of military action. That's my opinion," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com