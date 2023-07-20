Trump to Newsmax: 'Absolute Shame' Buried Laptop Story Swayed Election

Calling it an "absolute shame" that the Democrats and mainstream media were able to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and likely sway the presidential election against him, former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax then-candidate Biden had nothing to protect but his own White House hopes.

"Frankly, this would have made a difference of like 15 or 16 points the pollsters were saying," Trump said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Multiple polls have asked voters since the 2020 election if knowledge of the Hunter Biden laptop would have swayed their votes. Enough respondents have indicated they would have switched their votes and that Trump likely would have won the election, according to the polls.

But when the New York Post broke the story of a laptop left by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer shop that contained possible incriminating evidence, the story was tagged as false information on social media and removed. Mainstream media refused to cover it.

By the time Democrats and the mainstream media admitted they were wrong, the election was over, and Biden was president.

"Not only that, they had the Twitter Files, FBI and Twitter," Trump told Newsmax. "Remember the famous Twitter Files from just a couple of months ago? I'm talking about the modern-day things that we found, not only the things that we found right after the election that was so bad, that was a tainted election, was a rigged election and it was an absolute shame."

