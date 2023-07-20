×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | hunter biden | laptop | 2020 election

Trump to Newsmax: 'Absolute Shame' Buried Laptop Story Swayed Election

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 10:33 PM EDT

Calling it an "absolute shame" that the Democrats and mainstream media were able to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and likely sway the presidential election against him, former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax then-candidate Biden had nothing to protect but his own White House hopes.

"Frankly, this would have made a difference of like 15 or 16 points the pollsters were saying," Trump said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Multiple polls have asked voters since the 2020 election if knowledge of the Hunter Biden laptop would have swayed their votes. Enough respondents have indicated they would have switched their votes and that Trump likely would have won the election, according to the polls.

But when the New York Post broke the story of a laptop left by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer shop that contained possible incriminating evidence, the story was tagged as false information on social media and removed. Mainstream media refused to cover it.

By the time Democrats and the mainstream media admitted they were wrong, the election was over, and Biden was president.

"Not only that, they had the Twitter Files, FBI and Twitter," Trump told Newsmax.  "Remember the famous Twitter Files from just a couple of months ago? I'm talking about the modern-day things that we found, not only the things that we found right after the election that was so bad, that was a tainted election, was a rigged election and it was an absolute shame."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Calling it an "absolute shame" that the Democrats and mainstream media were able to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story and likely sway the presidential election against him, former President Donald Trump tells Newsmax then-candidate Biden had nothing to protect but his ...
donald trump, hunter biden, laptop, 2020 election
288
2023-33-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 10:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved