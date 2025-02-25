Rep. Clyde to Newsmax: 'Big Beautiful Bill' Is Trump's Agenda

The House of Representatives could vote on their version of a federal budget as early as Tuesday with President Donald Trump favoring one bill that encompasses all of his key initiatives such as border security, immigration, and spending cuts.

Although the GOP has no margin for error in case any Republican representative votes "no," Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., told Newsmax that the "one big beautiful bill is the one that will accomplish the president's agenda."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., posted a video earlier that encourages his fellow Republicans in the House to stick together saying, "We cannot allow anything to get in the way of us delivering on the mandate the American people have given us." Clyde said he's "very, very confident that we'll go in, and we will accomplish the president's agenda — just like he promised the American people."

"This is the very first step. This budget resolution unlocks the process that begins budget reconciliation. And we have to do that. Washington has a spending problem, a serious spending problem. And so this particular resolution will allow us to cut at a baseline, a floor, $1.5 trillion in spending over the next 10 years. And we also need to ensure that the president's promise to the American people of extending the tax cuts and JOBS Act is fulfilled," Clyde said during an appearance on "Wake Up America."

The representative from Georgia's 9th congressional district said that if the bill isn't passed, the average American family will see "a 22% increase in the taxes that they pay."

"We can't allow that to happen, so this is a must-pass process. And I believe we'll get there. I believe as a Republican conference, we will get there," Clyde added.

