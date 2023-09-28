×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | gop | debate | litigation | geraldo rivera | primary | debate

Geraldo Rivera to Newsmax: Trump Would've Enlivened Debate

By    |   Thursday, 28 September 2023 10:47 PM EDT

The Wednesday GOP debate would possibly have been "less chaotic" and "far more interesting" if former President Donald Trump participated, veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I wonder if it would be a lot less chaotic if Donald Trump ... had decided to appear," Rivera told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I think there would have been far fewer of these very noisy, but improbable candidates, on that debate stage. It would have been far more interesting."

Rivera added that Trump obviously does not need the debate to get the Republican nomination, assuming nothing drastic occurs, such as if he were to be found guilty or sent to prison ahead of the election.

"I hope that these various litigation and criminal charges and so forth don't preempt the election," Rivera said. "You have to beat Donald Trump at the polling place, I say to Democrats, if they want to beat him, not in the courtroom."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Wednesday GOP debate would possibly have been "less chaotic" and "far more interesting" if former President Donald Trump participated, veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera told Newsmax on Thursday.
donald trump, gop, debate, litigation, geraldo rivera, primary, debate, chaotic, 2024 election
203
2023-47-28
Thursday, 28 September 2023 10:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved