Trump: 'I Extend an Open Hand' to 'Disillusioned' Democrats

Making a call for unity while continuing to bash President Joe Biden for his "hate-filled rant" at the State of the Union, former President Donald Trump extended a hand to "disillusioned" Democrats disenchanted with the "worst president in history."

"If you're disillusioned Democrat, today I extend an open hand — and I ask you to join us on this noble quest to saving our country," Trump told his campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday night in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Two nights ago, we all heard Crooked Joe's angry, dark, hate-filled rant of a State of the Union address. Joe Biden gave the most divisive, partisan, radical, and extreme speech ever delivered by a president in that chamber. It's not even close. Rather than trying to bring our country together, he tried to cling to power by tearing our country apart."

Biden's speech was "angry," too, Trump told his rally in the key battleground state of Georgia.

"You know why he's angry? He doesn't know what he's doing."

"Joe Biden should not be shouting angrily at America; America should be shouting angrily at Joe Biden," Trump said. "And we should be saying, 'Crooked Joe, you're fired.'"

Biden was widely panned by critics who said he made his State of the Union a campaign speech in an election year as opposed to focusing on America, and Trump seized on that criticism. Trump hailed his movement toward a Biden rematch in November, potentially clinching the GOP nomination in primaries as soon as Tuesday.

"This has been a tremendous week for our movement. We won big on Super Tuesday," Trump's speech began. "They call it Super Tuesday for a reason.

"And now, we are just days away from officially clinching the Republican nomination for president of the United States of America."

