Fox News Doesn't Want Trump Ever, Media Critic Says

Fox News' decision to ignore or shun former President Donald Trump is "not surprising," roving media critic and former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson says.

Last Friday, The New York Times reported Fox News has decided to downplay Trump and has not had him on-air for over 100 days.

"I would say they are shunning him," Andersson told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," predicting Fox News will very occasionally have Trump on air.

"Don't be surprised if he's back on this week just to show he's not banned, but he's effectively banned."

Andersson said he was shocked Fox News would cancel Trump, as he remains one of the Republican Party's most influential personages and a leading candidate for 2024.

"I just don't know how you profess to be a news reporting organization and ignore a former president," he added.

"Murdoch never really supported [Trump]. He backed Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, and then John Kasich in the 2016 primaries, and then only reluctantly backed him. Trump himself has said they were always against me until I won."

Andersson also cited The Washington Post report this week that claimed Fox News and Murdoch were so unhappy with Trump in 2016, they actually considered endorsing Hillary Clinton.

Andersson added that the Murdochs donated tens of millions to various Clinton campaigns and their foundation, offering the caveat that, as a New York-operated corporation, it was a business necessity.

"But then there's James Murdoch, the son who says he will control Fox when his father, who is 91, passes," Andersson noted.

"And he has spent $20 million, over $20 million, in PAC donations during the 2020 campaign to defeat Trump."

Andersson said the drift at Fox News is more establishment and, at times, even woke.

"I mean the CEO of Fox, Suzanne Scott, recently put out a press release saying that the network was embracing and celebrating transgenderism. So Fox [is] clearly different than it was some years ago."

