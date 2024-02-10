Trump Vows to End Free Foreign Aid: 'Call It a Loan'

Amid the stalling of the Senate's $118 billion foreign aid bill, former President Donald Trump introduced a new policy proposal Saturday, vowing to turn all future foreign aid from obligation-free bailouts to "loans" that should be paid back.

"Nikki [Haley] may have started her career in South Carolina, but she's now 100% the candidate of Wall Street and the war machine," Trump told his Conway, South Carolina, rally Saturday, which aired lived and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"She wants to go to war with everybody. She wants to kill people. Kill people [in] countries that don't want us there."

Trump delivered "breaking news" to his rally. He had unveiled the loan payback requirement just an hour earlier on his Truth Social platform.

"This is breaking news — we have breaking news — I said, 'Why do we do this?'" Trump said. "If you do, you give them not $100 billion, you give it to them as a loan.

"Give him the money, and if they can pay it back, they pay it back."

Ultimately, the loan debts could be used as future leverage if the country does not maintain full diplomatic ties to the U.S., Trump added.

"If they go to another nation, they drop us like a dog — like a female drops a male after a date because he doesn't like her, right? — if that happens to our country, then very simply, we call the loan and we say we want our money."

It is a new facet to Trump's America First doctrine that can restore leverage to U.S. taxpayers. That include aid like to warring countries Ukraine and Israel, who are fighting imperialistic aggression and radical Islamic terrorism.

"I did the same thing with NATO," Trump continued. "I got them to pay up. NATO was busted until I came along. I said everybody is going to pay.

"They said, 'Well, if we don't pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn't believe the answer.

"You never saw more money pour in."

Getting NATO countries to pay their fair share is one of the most heralded achievements of his administration, according to Trump.

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay and were attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'" Trump recalled. "I said, 'You didn't pay; you're delinquent.' He said. 'Yes, let's say that happened.'

"'No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You have got to pay. You have got to pay your bills.' And the money came flowing in."

Without leverage, there is no reason for a country to pay up for the costs American taxpayers bear, Trump noted. They need incentive, he said.

"Most politicians have said to that, 'Yes, we will protect you under any circumstances' — well, then they are never paying up," he continued. "I said, 'No, no, you have to understand: You don't pay your bills, you get no protection.' It's very simple."

Foreign nations might say they like former President Barack Obama better because of it, but Obama was giving away American security for free, leaving countries will little reason to reciprocate, according to Trump.

"Hundreds of billions of dollars came into NATO," Trump said. "And that's why they have money today because of what I did. And then I hear that they like Obama better. They should like Obama better. You know why? Because he didn't ask for anything.

"We were like the stupid country of the world, and we're not going to be the stupid country of the world any longer. We're not going to be. It got bad."

