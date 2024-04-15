Scharf and Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Case Is 'Meritless'

The legal case against former President Trump that began Monday is really a "business records case," Trump attorney Will Scharf told Newsmax Monday.

To get a conviction, the prosecution would have to "prove to a jury that President Trump knowingly made false business records, which I don't think they can," Scharf told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "They would need to also prove that those false business records were made…to conceal another felony offense."

Scharf explained that the underlying felony is supposedly a type of campaign violation, however, the case was passed on by the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), the Biden Department of Justice, and the previous New York City D.A.

"Every reasonable legal thinker who's looked at this case has found it to be totally meritless," Scharf said.

Alongside Scharf appeared Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who stated how, while the country is facing skyrocketing inflation, the southern border is being overrun by criminals and terrorists, and there is potential for World War III, "ridiculous and petty this case truly is."

"I lost faith in the United States of America. We no longer have an equal system of justice," Leavitt said.

Leavitt continued by raising the point that the prosecution and judge have conflicts of interest, such as D.A. Alvin Bragg having campaigned on getting Trump and Judge Merchan to make donations to Democrats, including President Biden.

"How can you honestly oversee a case against the presidential candidate when you supported that presidential candidate's opposition? It's ridiculous. The American people see that for what it is," Leavitt said.

