Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: You Execute 'Normal Warrants Right Away'

Former New York City mayor and attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that in the case of "normal warrants," you execute them right away, much less one of nuclear concern.

Speaking with "Saturday Report," Giuliani says, "if this had nuclear material, that you know, 'oh my god it could blow up the world,' why did the magistrate make the warrant returnable? [They] gave'em," the FBI, "13 days to do it. And then they took the weekend off."

"So if this is some kind of emergency — some kind of really dangerous thing - I mean, I've executed 1000 warrants; you do it right away!"

"You do normal warrants right away," Giuliani added. "You don't take the weekend off in Palm Beach before you execute the warrant."

"And remember, this is a magistrate who recused himself from a Trump case just a month before. So they went warrant shopping, judge shopping, that's why they ended up before this little magistrate, not a federal judge."

Giuliani then pointed out, "who takes the first case ever of raiding a president's home to a magistrate rather than a United States judge? And they happen to pick one who ... is suffering from Trump derangement syndrome."

"The [FBI] picked this judge because he's a plant — he's an anti-Trumper,"

Giuliani added.

And according to the National Review, it's not just Republicans decrying the Trump raid. Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard condemned the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, stating it "changed the country that we grew up in."

"Now, whatever your views are on Donald Trump, there is no denying that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach home earlier this week has set our country on a dangerous new course, and there's no turning back. The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago changed the country that we grew up in," Gabbard said.

