Dick Morris to Newsmax: DOJ Aims to Bar Trump From Presidency

Political commentator and author Dick Morris expressed to Newsmax his belief that the Department of Justice will try to bar former President Donald Trump from running in 2024.

Speaking with "The Chris Salcedo Show" Tuesday about the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Morris referenced former Attorney General Eric Holder's comments about the DOJ "probably" seeking an indictment against the former president in regards to events surrounding Jan. 6.

"I believe that the Justice Department is headed toward an indictment of Donald Trump. Eric Holder predicted that earlier today, and I think he knows what he is talking about," Morris said. "The purpose of the indictment will not be to him for anything he did — because they know they have no case — but because they want to invoke the Fourteenth Amendment, which prohibits people who were involved in the insurrection against the United States from running for public office."

Morris continued, adding that he believes Trump will be indicted, but the indictment "will be thrown out. And the Supreme Court will rule that the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply in this case."

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

The political author adds that if Trump is indicted, the public will see it as "phony."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!