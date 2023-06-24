Trump: Our 'Nation Is Teetering on the Edge of Tyranny'

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the anniversary of the overruling of Roe v. Wade, hailing the Faith and Freedom Coalition for standing for "God, family, and country."

"As we gather today, our beloved nation is teetering on the edge of tyranny," Trump told the Road to Majority 2023 event Saturday night in Washington, D.C., which aired live on Newsmax.

"I believe that, and you believe that, our enemies are waging war on faith and freedom, on science and religion, on history and tradition, on law and democracy, on God Almighty himself. They are waging war.

"That's not a war they're going to win."

Trump denounced Democrats, saying, "They lie, they cheat, and they steal.

"The radicals are setting fire to our Constitution, abolishing free speech, attacking religious belief, erasing our borders, corrupting our elections — and we have corrupt elections — and trying to impose their blasphemous creed and woke communism on every American man, woman, and child," Trump continued. "And that's what they're doing, and they're trying so hard. We've never had a situation like is going on right now in our country, but the people in this room will never let them do it. They'll never let them get away with it."

Trump denounced the election interference campaign and the weaponization of the Biden administration's Justice Department against his chief political opponent.

"The menacing specter of left-wing repression has been growing steadily for years and years," Trump continued. "It's been growing and we were stopping it very powerfully for years, and now it's picked up at a level that nobody's ever seen before.

"First they slandered Americans of faith as haters and bigots. Then they corrupted the media. They installed radical left judges to subvert our Constitution. They used the IRS to target conservatives. They spied on our campaign — and specifically, they spied on my campaign and we caught him. Terrible."

The anti-Trump forces are coming after him to protect their own power, Trump said in a particularly powerful statement.

"Never forget our enemies want to stop me, because I'm the only one who can stop them, and I'm stopping them because of you," Trump said. "I didn't need this. I didn't need it. If this corrupt persecution succeeds, they will complete their takeover of this country and destroy your way of life forever; and that's where it's going.

"It's a disgrace. They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedom. It's very simple. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. And in the end they're not after me, they're after you, and I just happened to be standing in their way. It's very simple actually."

Trump urged the conference and his supporters to keep following his lead against President Joe Biden and the "radical left."

"There is something wrong with these people, and we have to stand together or we're not going to have a country anymore," Trump said. "The more they throw at us, the more united we must become.

"The more vile the attacks, the more relentlessly they go after us. We must keep pushing forward. No matter what, you just keep pushing forward. That's what I do."

Trump finished with a warning of the "nation in decline" and a vow to make America great again.

"Today we are a nation in decline and it is because of our corrupt and inept leadership, and the power of modern-day weaponry — so powerful, so horrible," Trump said. "It's so horrible the levels of power: You've never seen anything like it, shouldn't even be discussed.

"It wasn't talked about very much during my term. I didn't want to have anyone talking about it, but the level of power of modern day weaponry is horrible."

Trump called it "the most dangerous period in the history of our country."

"It's time for us, because of all of this so scary. We have leaders that don't have a clue; we have leaders that I have no idea what they're doing," Trump continued. "They have no idea. We have leaders that are totally corrupt. These are corrupt people.

"It's time for us to keep our faith, our unity, and the resolve.

"We must be strong, like never before. We must be unstoppable. Together we will take on the communist and Marxist and the fascists and the globalist and the fake news media, which is just as bad as all of it.

"And we have to take Crooked Joe Biden and the worst administration in the history of this country. And propelled by the spirit of July 4, 1776, we will win a righteous and resounding victory on Nov. 5, 2024, and we will make America great again — greater than ever before. God bless you."

