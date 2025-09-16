Nile Gardiner to Newsmax: Trump 'Most Pro-British President'

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Donald Trump is "the most pro-British U.S. President of the modern era," and hailed his second state visit to the United Kingdom as a "hugely historic and significant visit."

The trip, Gardiner said on Newsmax's "National Report," "underscores the tremendous importance of the U.S.-U.K. special relationship and symbolizes the tremendous strength of the Anglo-American partnership, [which] is the beating heart of the free world."

Trump headed to the U.K. on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, as the British government looks to highlight a multibillion-dollar technology deal to reinforce the transatlantic partnership despite tensions over Ukraine, the Middle East, and the broader Western alliance.

"I expect it's going to be a very successful trip on many fronts," Gardiner said.

Trump himself has frequently spoken about his admiration for the royal family, often connecting it to his late mother's deep respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

"I remember even as a little guy, if there was any kind of a ceremony having to do with the Queen, my mother would be watching the television. She wanted to see it," Trump said. "My mother was born in Scotland. She loved Scotland. She was a big fan of the Queen, I have to tell you. And anytime the Queen was on television, my mother liked watching."

The president has also described his current relationship with King Charles III in warm terms. He told reporters recently that the monarch is "his friend," a sentiment that analysts say underscores the diplomatic symbolism of his second state visit under a British crown.

