WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | england | nile gardiner

Nile Gardiner to Newsmax: Trump 'Most Pro-British President'

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 12:52 PM EDT

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Donald Trump is "the most pro-British U.S. President of the modern era," and hailed his second state visit to the United Kingdom as a "hugely historic and significant visit."

The trip, Gardiner said on Newsmax's "National Report," "underscores the tremendous importance of the U.S.-U.K. special relationship and symbolizes the tremendous strength of the Anglo-American partnership, [which] is the beating heart of the free world."

Trump headed to the U.K. on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, as the British government looks to highlight a multibillion-dollar technology deal to reinforce the transatlantic partnership despite tensions over Ukraine, the Middle East, and the broader Western alliance.

"I expect it's going to be a very successful trip on many fronts," Gardiner said.

Trump himself has frequently spoken about his admiration for the royal family, often connecting it to his late mother's deep respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

"I remember even as a little guy, if there was any kind of a ceremony having to do with the Queen, my mother would be watching the television. She wanted to see it," Trump said. "My mother was born in Scotland. She loved Scotland. She was a big fan of the Queen, I have to tell you. And anytime the Queen was on television, my mother liked watching."

The president has also described his current relationship with King Charles III in warm terms. He told reporters recently that the monarch is "his friend," a sentiment that analysts say underscores the diplomatic symbolism of his second state visit under a British crown.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, told Newsmax Tuesday that President Donald Trump is "the most pro-British U.S. President of the modern era," and hailed...
donald trump, england, nile gardiner
415
2025-52-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 12:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved