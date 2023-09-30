Trump Mocks Biden Defense Push for Electric Tanks

Rebuking the Democrats and California under Gov. Gavin Newsom for going "electric crazy," former President Donald Trump mocked the Biden administration's Defense Department talking about electric tanks and jets running on fuel that make them 15% less effective.

"You know they're doing a couple of other ones with electric; they're going electric crazy," Trump told the California GOP fall convention in Anaheim, California, on Friday in a speech that aired in part on Newsmax. "It doesn't work.

"They want all electric army tanks. Now think of this: So they want to have an army tank that's electric. You can't get it recharged. It doesn't go far enough. It doesn't go strong enough."

The whole environmentally sound military equipment is a bit ridiculous, because the whole idea of war is not environmentally friendly, Trump argued.

"We can go into enemy territory, we will blast the s*** out of everybody, but at least we will go in with environmentally nice equipment," Trump mocked. "Now, do you believe? No, can you believe it?"

Also, Trump blasted the faulty logic of fueling jets that will be 15% less effective in military strikes.

"Our jet fighters that are best, they can make a turn on the size of dime: boom, boom," Trump added, mimicking the agile movements of American military jets with his hand. "They want to use fuel that's a little bit better for the environment.

"So as we're attacking some country — trying to devastate some country because they've been bad to us — we go in, we're dropping bombs all over the place, but at least we're not leaving any environmental footprint.

"These people are crazy."

Trump said he told the military leaders that to their faces when he was president.

"You know, I stopped it, because they came to see me, 'Sir, we have a new fighter jet; we think it's environmentally friendly,'" Trump continued. "I said, 'Who cares if it is? You're dropping bombs all over the place. You're shooting everybody.'"

Worse, still, the jet is less efficient on the environmentalists' recommended fuel.

"I said, 'What's the bad side?'" Trump said. "'Well, there is one problem: It's about 15% less effective.'

"That's a lot. You know what 15% is for a fighter jet? The difference between being shot down and shooting the other guy down. That's the difference. That's a big difference."

