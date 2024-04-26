Stephen Miller to Newsmax: A Supreme Form of Election Interference

The president for America First Legal Stephen Miller told Newsmax on Friday that the four criminal indictments against former President Donald Trump amount to "the most supreme form of election interference."

Trump is facing a total four separate indictments for business fraud, unlawful retention of classified documents, and two cases of election interference. Opening arguments for the business transaction case began this week in Manhattan.

Miller pointed out that because of Trump's various legal entanglements he has been kept off the campaign trail.

"When he's in that courtroom, he is not fundraising, he's not stumping for House candidates to keep the House, he's not stumping for Senate candidates to retake the Senate for the GOP," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The former senior adviser for Trump added, "Every single person involved in this persecution in New York is every day engaged in a conspiracy to subvert the election process in the United States, which is an unsanctioned criminal activity."

"There is no crime that has been committed here other than the crime of the persecutors," Miller said.

