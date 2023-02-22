Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Biden Goes to Ukraine; Trump Is in Ohio

Kimberly Guilfoyle stressed Wednesday on Newsmax that former President Donald Trump was in East Palestine, Ohio, while President Joe Biden was at the Ukrainian Royal Palace.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Make America Great Again 2024 adviser noted Trump visited Ohio's toxic train derailment site the same week Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

"There's very clear juxtaposition between President Trump and President Biden," Guilfoyle explained. "I mean, Biden is over in Ukraine on President's Day. Maybe he walked through the wrong door."

"But that's what we're seeing," the fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. continued. "And you see, of course, President Trump – boots on the ground in Ohio to help the American people."

Guilfoyle also suggested Biden has an uphill battle ahead of him in 2024, declaring that "no one wants him to run. No one in the Republicans, the conservatives, the independents, the libertarians," or even the Democrats.

"That's why they're doing this whole deep state push against him, and all of a sudden we found, you know, the Biden documents next to his Corvette summer car," Guilfoyle said of the classified files found at Biden's Greenville, Delaware, residence.

"This is no coincidence," she concluded.

An Emerson College poll released last month showed Trump with a 3-point lead over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, 44%-41%. That is an exact reversal from Emerson's poll in November, which had Biden up 3 points.

In addition, Trump held a comfortable 20-point lead 50%-30% over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — his potential Republican primary rival — in Morning Consult's latest survey published Wednesday.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!