Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax: FBI Only Leaks to Attack Trump

Calling out "selective leaks" and the likely redactions on the affidavit used to raid former President Donald Trump's private residence at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax said the FBI uses the media to spin anti-Trump narratives.

"The FBI has done nothing to deserve any benefit of the doubt at this point," Trump Jr. told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They're looking for transparency, right, the DOJ, they're looking for transparency, but they won't show us the affidavit because that would actually be transparency," Trump Jr. added to host Rob Schmitt. "They say what they want the people to believe is happening and then do the exact opposite. And they've been doing this time and time again."

Trump Jr. also denounced the FBI's work with the media, pointing to NBC's Norah O'Donnell cleverly written tweet to suggest the FBI did not have the former president's passports from the raid, but leaving out the detail that they actually did.

"They take the information that they want to be true – not the information that's actually true," Trump Jr. continued. "They take the information they would love to be true because it be against Donald Trump, and they run with it as though it's gospel.

"That has now since been totally debunked, but her original tweet about it is still up. It's still it's total fake news, but because they're getting clickbait, because it went viral, they leave it up as though it's real."

Also, Florida's federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhold, who is going to hear the arguments Thursday to release the affidavit used to secure the raid warrant, is exposed for conflicts of interest, Trump Jr. concluded.

"It's a total coincidence, Rob, that the magistrate that signed off on the search warrant happened to be Jeffrey Epstein's lawyer and a Trump hater and an Obama supporter, right?" he said. "Like, we're to believe that this is all totally a coincidence.

"I'm sure when he signs off on this stuff tomorrow, I'm sure we'll see exactly nothing, because we know what's going to happen before it happened, because it's the same, old playbook day in and day out, Rob."

