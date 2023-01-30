Dick Morris to Newsmax: DirecTV's Decision 'Purely' Political

DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax was "purely" political, said Dick Morris, author and former advisor to Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Monday.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Morris pushed back against the narrative that the satellite network dropping Newsmax was a business decision.

"President Trump launches his campaign on Sunday, and the Tuesday before midnight, [DirecTV takes] Newsmax off the air. This is obviously political, and to dress it up as a commercial decision, it's ludicrous. The issue here is purely and completely political, and they're trying to disguise it by saying that the pennies, one way or another are making all the difference, and that's just not true," Morris said.

During his appearance, Morris pointed out that DirecTV dropped Newsmax roughly a week ahead of former President Donald Trump truly kicking off his 2024 campaign. But it is not clear what Morris meant by Trump launching his campaign on "Sunday." On Saturday, according to the Associated Press, Trump held campaign rallies in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Newsmax is one of the few networks regularly covering Trump's rallies and, now, campaign speeches. Trump officially announced his 2024 campaign at his home in Mar-a-Lago roughly a week after the 2022 midterms in November.

