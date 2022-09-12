Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Docs Could Be Used Against FBI in 2023

Political consultant Dick Morris, who's been busy touting "The Return," a New York Times best-selling book about former President Donald Trump, doesn't need much goading when it comes to making Trump-affiliated prognostications on Newsmax.

While appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Monday, Morris rattled off four sequential predictions involving Trump and his ongoing document dispute with the Justice Department (DOJ), regarding sensitive materials that allegedly contain "classified" or "top-secret" markings.

Morris' predictions include:

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to grant the Trump team's special master request will be sustained, after the DOJ appeal.

There won't be enough incriminating documents to formally indict Trump in a grand-jury setting.

The Republicans will claim the majority in the House and Senate chambers for the upcoming midterm elections (Nov. 8). Right now, the Democrats control the House and Senate.

Starting as early as January 2023, House GOP investigators will put the FBI and DOJ under further scrutiny, in terms of explaining or justifying the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, along with the House hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol.

"And these Mar-a-Lago documents [that Trump possesses] will be Exhibits A, B, and C in the case against the FBI," quips Morris.

Regarding the document dispute, Morris believes Trump's legal team has a strong case of historical precedent on their side — due to the wide-ranging scope of the Presidential Records Act.

Morris also asserts the FBI had a specific reason in raiding Trump's home last month, on a day when the former president would knowingly be out of town.

"There is so much stuff the FBI did" during Trump's time in office — from the Russia "hoax" to the "phony" FISA warrants which led to spying at Trump Tower — "and [Trump] believes those documents will prove this," says Morris.

The above statement then prompted Morris to add the FBI wants to possess the potential game-changing documents "not to use them against Trump ... but to stop Trump from using [past FBI documents] against them."

