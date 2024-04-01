×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | deportation | immigration | joe biden

Trump Press Secretary to Newsmax: Looking at Largest Deportation in History

By    |   Monday, 01 April 2024 04:38 PM EDT

Donald Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Monday that the former President will launch the largest mass deportation in history if he's re-elected.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Leavitt said, "In Michigan, just last week, we learned that there was another heinous Biden-migrant crime: the killing of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia at the hands of an illegal immigrant."

"President Trump," she added, "will put American citizens first. He will launch the largest mass deportation operation of illegal criminals in history; while [President] Joe Biden doesn't mention these stories or these American families that are grieving.

"No, he apologizes to the illegal immigrants that are taking American lives. So you'll hear from the president tomorrow in the coming weeks and months."

The Associated Press reported Monday that Trump's position on immigration may be "resonating beyond his base." The wire service reported that so far into election season, nearly two-thirds of Americans, among which includes 4 in 10 Democrats, disapprove of Biden's handling of the southern border.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Donald Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Monday that the former President will launch the largest mass deportation in history if he's re-elected.
donald trump, deportation, immigration, joe biden
217
2024-38-01
Monday, 01 April 2024 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved