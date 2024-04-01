Trump Press Secretary to Newsmax: Looking at Largest Deportation in History

Donald Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Monday that the former President will launch the largest mass deportation in history if he's re-elected.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Leavitt said, "In Michigan, just last week, we learned that there was another heinous Biden-migrant crime: the killing of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia at the hands of an illegal immigrant."

"President Trump," she added, "will put American citizens first. He will launch the largest mass deportation operation of illegal criminals in history; while [President] Joe Biden doesn't mention these stories or these American families that are grieving.

"No, he apologizes to the illegal immigrants that are taking American lives. So you'll hear from the president tomorrow in the coming weeks and months."

The Associated Press reported Monday that Trump's position on immigration may be "resonating beyond his base." The wire service reported that so far into election season, nearly two-thirds of Americans, among which includes 4 in 10 Democrats, disapprove of Biden's handling of the southern border.

