Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Should Not Debate

Author and adviser to former President Donald Trump Dick Morris told Newsmax that Trump should not go into the debates with the other GOP presidential candidates.

In an appearance on "Saturday Report," Morris told host Rita Cosby that part of the apprehension for Trump participating in a debate stems from the Republican National Committee's debate criteria, which would require a candidate to sign a "pledge agreeing to support the eventual party nominee."

Speaking to Trump's already wide margin in the polls as the top candidate, Morris said, "I would advise him not to. I think let [RNC Chairwoman] Ronna McDaniel debate herself.

"If Trump doesn't show up, nobody's going to watch. In fact, Trump should schedule a rally for that day and get 50,000 people out to hear him ... and look at the poor ratings the debate is receiving."

According to WisPolitics, the first GOP presidential debate will be held in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.

