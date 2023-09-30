Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Wise' to Skip Debate 'Food Fight,' 'Circus'

The second presidential debate not only affirmed former President Donald Trump as a runaway in the GOP primary race, but Trump was fully vindicated on skipping the debate "food fight," even as his top challengers are calling him out, presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax.

"Yeah," Morris told "Saturday Report," Trump was "incredibly" vindicated on skipping the debate.

"First of all, the fact he's ahead going in and people really believe in him; his support has firmed to an unbelievable degree," Morris told host Rita Cosby. "But secondly, when you look at the food fight, the circus that went on and that rink, how can you possibly support one of those people? And Trump was so wise stepping out of it and not letting himself be dragged into it."

Polls are not only showing Trump's strength against the GOP primary field, but Trump is now pulling away from Biden, according to Morris.

"Rita, one things that I've noticed lately in the last few days is Trump's support has increased substantially," Morris continued, noting McLaughlin & Associates has Trump up 4 points, HarrisX up 5 points, and even The Washington Post/ABC News showing Trump up 10 points — a lead so wide the pollster even had to consider it "an outlier."

"I think the days of a tied race or Biden having a slight edge are really over. I think Trump has turned the corner in this and now has a decisive — and I think possibly permanent — lead."

It has come as Trump has unchained the blind support of Black and Latino voters that Democrats have owned for so many decades, according to Morris.

"One thing underscoring that is Biden is losing the Black vote, losing the preponderance that they had," Morris told Cosby. "In the 2020 election, Trump won only 12% of the African American vote. Now all of the published polls have him winning between 20-25%. And I think that's very significant because those votes completely come out of Joe Biden's hide.

"And that is in addition to winning between 35[%] to 40% of the Latino vote. So the entire Democratic strategy has been anchored on top-heavy margins among Blacks and Latinos, and they don't have them any longer."

Also, the polls right now are considering just Trump versus Biden in a head-to-head race. There remains the potential of a third-party or independent candidate sucking up more of Biden's anti-Trump votes, Morris concluded.

"Any third candidate it's going to hurt Biden, because when you vote in the race like this, you're either for or against the president," he said. "And if you're against, it splits the boat if there's more than one candidate against, but particularly if the candidate is Robert Kennedy, whose appeal is very much on the Democratic side.

"And, although there are Republican issues that he supports, I think that that would really be the death knell of Biden's candidacy. Either Bobby Kennedy running or even Cornel West has been talked about, or Joe Manchin — any of those candidates takes votes away from the Biden and he can't afford to lose anything now."

