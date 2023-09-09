Trump: 'COVID Hysteria' Back Because 'Election Coming Up'

Former President Donald Trump warned "COVID hysteria" is coming back because "there's an election coming up," and Republicans have to step in to stop the tyranny.

"Congressional Republicans should also stop the Biden administration from bringing back COVID mandates, lockdowns, and restrictions of any kind, cutting off the money," Trump told the South Dakota GOP convention Friday night in a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

"And, in your state, because of your governor, you're not going to have that problem, but a lot of states do," Trump added, referring to South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem, who officially endorsed Trump on Friday night and has been rumored to be a potential running mate on the GOP presidential ticket in 2024.

Trump has long believed Democrats "used COVID to cheat" on the 2020 presidential election, including having key battleground states impose mass mail-in balloting without constitutionally required authorization from state legislatures.

"The radical Democrats are trying hard to restart COVID hysteria," Trump said. "I wonder why? Is there an election coming up by any chance?

"I saw just the other day for the first time: 'We're thinking about masks again.' I said, 'what's going on? Oh, that's right: There's an election coming up.'

"No, these guys will do anything. But we can't comply because it's bad."

