Trump Shows in Clinton, Iowa: 'No Way I Was Canceling'

Former President Donald Trump, arriving in Clinton, Iowa, for his campaign rally three hours after it was scheduled to start, said that he had a "hell of a trip" to reach his destination from Newton, Iowa, where he'd spoken earlier, but told his enthusiastic audience there was "no way I was canceling" the event.

"We had a great time in one of your very nice districts," he told the enthusiastic audience at a high school in Clinton. "We decided brilliantly to rent a small plane because it gets a view ... we rented a small plane. We learned with the big one. We got into a small one because the runways were a little small for the other one."

But what should have taken 15 minutes "took us a couple of hours because the small plane didn't work," Trump said at in a rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "Somebody in Iowa had a plane that was for rent, and we said let's take that plane. It will save a couple of minutes."

He added that his campaign told him that the people in Clinton wouldn't mind if he canceled the rally, but he responded that there's "no way I'm canceling Clinton."

But "that was quite a trip," he said. "Do we get an 'A' for effort?"

Trump added, though, that there was no way he would think about dropping the rally after seeing on the internet the long lines of supporters waiting to hear him.

"It's all over the internet, the lines of people going back so far. So I want to thank you," he said. "I wouldn't have the courage to [cancel], if you want to know the truth. We have the courage to do a lot of things, but we'll start by just saying, 'Hello, Iowa. You're gonna win this election for us. ... Happy New Year.' Because nine days from now the people of this state are going to cast the most important vote of your entire lives."

Trump admitted later in the Clinton speech he could not risk canceling, teasing it could have become huge regret.

"From Fort Dodge to Cedar Rapids, from Des Moines to Davenport, from Waterloo to Sioux City, to right here in Clinton — Oh, I'm so glad I didn't cancel you out; that would have been the end," Trump joked before his closing remarks. "That would have been the end."

