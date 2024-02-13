Christina Bobb to Newsmax: US 'Needs' Supreme Court on Presidential Immunity

The Supreme Court must weigh in on former President Donald Trump's presidential immunity trial, according to Christina Bobb, an attorney for the Save America PAC, on Newsmax.

"The nation needs them: This is why they're in the position that they're in," Bobb told Tuesday's "Wake Up America."

Trump's attorneys filed an emergency appeal Monday asking the Supreme Court to block a recent ruling from the D.C. Circuit Appeals Court saying that Trump does not have criminal immunity against special counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election challenge indictment in Washington, D.C.

"Without immunity from criminal prosecution, the presidency as we know it will cease to exist," Trump's lawyers wrote in the appeal.

Bobb predicted the case will be a very hotly contested one and there were essentially three scenarios the Supreme Court could go, two of which will benefit the former president: either decide in favor of Trump, rule against Trump, or delay the trial until after the election.

"The issue of presidential immunity is not a political issue, but the issue of Donald Trump on trial very much is a political issue," Bobb said.

These scenarios are why Smith is trying so vehemently to get the case to go to trial before the November elections, according to Bobb.

"So, Jack Smith is really up against a wall here trying to jam this through in a way that he can still get the president to trial before the election," she added.

In the past, the Supreme Court has tried to punt on any cases that were specifically election related. In this case, however, Bobb said the highest court in the land needs to weigh in or the country will suffer in the long run.

"The nation is now looking at them saying, Do we now prosecute our political opponents?" she asked. "Are we allowed to go after presidents who we disagree with on their political visions and their policy decisions that they made in office?"

