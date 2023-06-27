Trump to Newsmax: Christie Couldn't Get Elected Dog Catcher

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Newsmax, ripped into Chris Christie, one of his rivals, for the Republican presidential nomination, saying the former New Jersey governor couldn't be elected dog catcher now.

Trump made his comments on "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday night. He claimed Christie's presidential campaign has already run out of steam.

"Chris is exhausted," Trump said. " I know him very well. He had a tremendous problem with Bridgegate. He left with a 9% approval rating in New Jersey. And I think that's probably all you have to say when you say 9%. The people in New Jersey were very unhappy with Chris. He couldn't get elected dog catcher right now.

"Why would he be running for president and do well? Chris is at one or two percent and we're trying to figure out who they might be?"

Christie's tenure as governor was tarnished by the so-called "Bridgegate" scandal, in which two allies deliberately shut down lanes at the heavily trafficked George Washington Bridge between New Jersey and New York City to punish a local mayor for failing to endorse Christie's reelection, Reuters noted.

Christie has said he was unaware of the plot at the time, but witnesses at a criminal trial for the two allies testified that the governor knew about the lane closures.

