Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Whole World Coming to U.S. to Negotiate Trade

The whole world is coming to the United States to negotiate as a result of President Donald Trump's tariff policy, White House deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Because of President Trump's action to protect and defend our national security and our manufacturing base, the entire world that has abused and misused and mistreated the United States, is now coming to the table to establish a new and fair global trading framework," Miller told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Throughout Miller's eight-minute interview, the White House deputy covered a range of topics, mainly concerning the U.S.'s trade relationship with China and the implementation of a permanent tariff policy.

When asked by Schmitt if the goal of the tariffs was to negotiate fair trade deals or make them permanent to fund the government, Miller replied both levers should be used.

"I don't think" those methods are the "contradiction that people have portrayed them to be," Miller said.

He went on to add, giving the example of Europe, that the continent operates on a "20%" value-added tax on all imports. "Most advanced economies in the world collect some kind ... of revenue off imports," he added. "So the United States, without preordaining what the final outcome of different negotiations will be, can always maintain a baseline of import collection to fund the general treasury."

"At the same time, where you see some of these countries that have engaged in the worst practices — that have higher rates of tariffs — they can enter into negotiations with the United States to come down to where the rest of the world is. So the answer is that, of course, you can do both of these things, and both of these goals, in fact, work in concert."

On China, Miller gave a hard-nosed response to the trade question.

"One more point that I wanted to make — I'd be remiss if I didn't make — is that we don't need China, right?"

"China has embedded itself into the supply chains of all the world," he continued. "There is nothing that China is currently manufacturing that we cannot incentivize to reshore in the United States. In other words, with the right combination of trade policies, and domestic tax cuts, and deregulation, and cheap energy," America can be the center of the world's prosperity.

"Because it's going to be invented in America, it's going to be built in America — it's going to be manufactured in America. So we don't need China. China needs us. We can bring it all home."

