Trump on China Tariffs: 'Think It's Going to Work Out'

President Donald Trump told rallygoers in Warren, Michigan, on Tuesday that they're going to soon be "very proud" of the United States because of the boon from tariffs, adding that when it comes to China, "I think it's going to work out."

Perhaps the most controversial act of his first 100 days, Trump shared his vision for the future once the tariffs — or the deals that come from it — really kick in during his speech carried live by Newsmax.

"So I want to just let you know you're going to be very proud of this country very soon. And with my China tariffs, we're ending the greatest job theft in the history of the world. China has taken more jobs from us than any country has ever taken from another country. And that doesn't mean we're not going to get along," Trump told the crowd at Macomb Community College.

"But I think it's going to work out. They want to make a deal, and they're going to, we're going to make a deal. But it's going to be a fair deal. It's not going to be a deal that we lose $1 trillion a year like they did with [former President Joe] Biden," he added.

"And the tariffs haven't even really kicked in. The 25% on cars have. But you know what that means. That means that you're going to make the cars," Trump said. "We want to make our own cars. That includes Canada. That includes Mexico, who have taken a tremendous amount of our business.

"Mexico ... took 32% of our car production. We don't want them to have that. We want that. Why are we giving it to them? Why are we subsidizing Canada $200 billion a year? Why are we subsidizing Mexico for $300 billion a year? There's no reason for it," he added.

