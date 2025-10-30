Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: Trump's Asia Trip Put China on Notice

President Donald Trump's trip to Asia showcased a renewed display of U.S. leadership and put Chinese President Xi Jinping in a weakened diplomatic position, former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Thursday.

"He met with the Japanese, the South Koreans, and to a lesser extent, the Malaysians," Wilkie, who now chairs the Center for National Security of America First Policy Institute, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early."

"What he got from that was promises by those powerful countries, particularly Japan and South Korea, to build up their militaries with an eye toward deterring the Chinese," he added.

"The approach reflects a consistent Trump doctrine from his first administration," said Wilkie.

"It's been part of the Trump model to remind China that it is ringed not only by allies of the United States, but allies that have very capable militaries that can deter the Chinese," he noted.

Wilkie said Xi is now "in a very weak position," citing political purges, a stagnant economy, and growing pressure from within China.

"He needs Donald Trump's cooperation if he's going to stabilize his country," Wilkie said, calling the president's diplomatic moves "an incredible display of dexterity on the part of the White House."

Trump's approval of South Korea's plan to build a nuclear-powered submarine further strengthens regional defense cooperation, said Wilkie.

The agreement includes $350 billion in payments, $600 billion in U.S. investments, and reduced tariffs on South Korean goods.

"This is the ring of American power," Wilkie said. "Our allies from South Korea to Australia are in much better shape militarily than most of our traditional allies in Europe. By putting more submarines in the water, Trump is keeping the Chinese guessing."

He added that Trump's deal with Xi to curb fentanyl production adds pressure on Beijing.

"China has been providing the foundational chemicals for fentanyl production in Mexico and South America," he said. "Xi has to decide whether he wants to continue to destabilize elements of American society — or cooperate, have prosperity, and keep himself in power."

Wilkie pointed to Trump's Truth Social post ahead of the Xi meeting as a signal of U.S. resolve to rebuild its nuclear deterrent.

"Biden and Obama allowed our nuclear deterrent to atrophy," Wilkie said. "Trump is sending a message to China, North Korea, and Russia that the American deterrent will be modernized, and you cannot test this country."

The same message applies to Russia and its leader, he said.

"That sends a message to Vladimir Putin," Wilkie commented. "Trump reminded Xi, 'You really want to hitch your wagon to Putin's star — this guy who can't even handle a little country like Ukraine?'"

