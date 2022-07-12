Peter Navarro to Newsmax: 'Compromised' Biden Policies Good for China, Bad for US

Peter Navarro didn't hold back in his Tuesday appearance on Newsmax, characterizing Joe Biden as a ''compromised president,'' calling former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., a ''quintessential RINO'' (Republican in name only), and expressing his amazement that Sri Lanka is ''disintegrating before our very eyes,'' after a populist revolt against a socialist government led to the country's prime minister fleeing his own nation before nightfall, suitcase in hand.

But Navarro saved perhaps his harshest words for China's economic aggression, a hot-button discussion topic that dates all the way back to the economist's 2006 book, ''The Coming China Wars,'' which eventually helped Navarro land a job with then-President Donald Trump's administration, as senior trade adviser.

''It's been my mission in life, since the early 2000s, to crack down, not only on China's economic aggression, but also its imperialistic ... ambitions in the south of East China Sea and around the world,'' Navarro said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

Navarro said that unfortunately, he is slowly seeing strands of China operational rule being implemented in this country, due to President Biden's being victimized by the actions of his son Hunter.

For a prime example, Navarro says to look no further than the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. The New York Post's story on Hunter Biden's now-infamous laptop was ''totally buried'' by a ''biased and untrustworthy media,'' out of fear that Hunter's past might negatively sway voters on Election Day.

''The New York Post did a heck of a job trying to get that story out'' before being removed from Twitter, Navarro recalled. ''And now, the reality is, we have a compromised president with China's Communist Party, and every policy we're seeing right now reflects that.''

In his time in the White House, Navarro says then-President Trump worked diligently to get ahead of China's economic warfare, quickly and effectively signing off on tariffs that would balance out the substantial U.S. trade deficit with China.

''But right now, the Biden regime — and that's what I call it, a regime — is trying to do everything in its power to undo'' Trump's economic victories.

In his new book, ''Taking Back Trump's America,'' Navarro dedicates an entire chapter to dominating the news cycle in this country — something that couldn't be accomplished before the 2020 election, due to unprecedented circumstances (the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown) and most media outlets taking a ''propagandist, sort of distorted view of the news; and that always had us on our heels.''

Navarro then added, ''In America, it's important to have a fair press, and we don't have that now.''

