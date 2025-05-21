Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Trump Bill Imperfect but Important

President Donald Trump's massive tax and spending bill is not perfect, but "it's important because I don't think America can stand the largest tax increase in the history of this country," Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"We should have work requirements for Medicaid. But let's focus on getting rid of the waste, fraud, and abuse in the system," Zinke said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"You know, we should have the debate what we spend money on. And I think that's a good and healthy debate among Americans. But there should be no debate on fraud, waste, and abuse. And largely, this bill centers on getting rid of the fraud, waste, and abuse in these programs.

"And look, if you're if you're a person that deserves these programs, you're going to be protected. But if you're riding the system and your part of the fraud, waste, and abuse, you know, I'm sorry, there should be no discussion on that," he added.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Wednesday he would bring Trump's bill for a vote as soon as Wednesday evening, in a sign that he may have quelled objections from fellow Republicans who have imperiled its passage.

It was not immediately clear what changes Johnson and Trump made to win the support of a handful of hard-line Republicans who have pushed for deeper spending cuts. Members of the group said earlier in the day they were encouraged by the negotiations but needed more time.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

