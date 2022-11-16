Alina Habba to Newsmax: '24 Is Looking Bright' for Trump Amid Legal Wins

Donald Trump's personal attorney Alina Habba told Newsmax on Wednesday that the former president's chances at winning appear optimistic in the wake of several legal victories.

"I think 2024 is looking bright right now," Habba told "Prime News." "We've had tremendous wins in the legal world, as you know, this week. The team is doing amazing. We beat Michael Cohen, we beat Mary Trump, and we're going to keep them coming."

She was referencing U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman's decision to throw out former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's lawsuit, which alleged the former president and then-Attorney General William Barr threw Cohen back in prison over his tell-all memoir.

The lawyer also mentioned a New York judge's dismissal of a suit filed by Trump's sister Mary Trump, who claimed the billionaire siphoned money from her multimillion-dollar inheritance after their father, Fred Trump, Jr., died in 1981.

"The spirits are up as they should be, and he had a great response," Habba said of Trump touting the victories during his announcement of seeking the presidency Tuesday night. "He was tremendous last night, and I'm very proud."

Habba sounded off on media claims Trump announced his run early as to avoid legal trouble stemming from the House Jan. 6 committee, emphasizing the former president is "the most persecuted and prosecuted man I've ever met in my life."

"I can tell you the one thing he did is he didn't do this for legal reasons; he did this for the country. Period. The end," she proclaimed. "Anybody who says otherwise – it's just fake news."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!