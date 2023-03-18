Fmr Rep. Peter King to Newsmax: This Is 'Banana Republic Politics'

Democrat prosecutors are taking "banana republic politics" to all new levels in "creating" a crime with which to charge former President Donald Trump, one that will not stand legal challenge, according to former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., on Newsmax.

"In this case they knew who they want, which is President Trump, and then they try to find a crime," King told "Saturday Report." "They couldn't find the crime. They've created a crime.

"That is absolutely bizarre."

Important: Famed author David Horowitz predicted this attack on Trump in his book "Final Battle" — Find out why President Trump says you must "get it!" — See More Here

Ultimately, King suspects Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's attempt to get Trump is being walked through merely to put "cloud" over him to impact the next presidential election.

"There's no doubt that Alvin Bragg is disgracing himself and this office," King told host Rita Cosby. "More than that, this is hurting the entire country to put the country through this and to put this cloud over the next presidential election."

A Trump spokesman said Saturday the former president's arrest might not come Tuesday, even if leaks from the Manhattan DA's office have suggested that would be the day.

"Whether it's this week, next week, or the week after — the fact is this is absolutely disgraceful," King said. "There is no basis for this indictment at all. I mean, you know, the federal government didn't want to get involved in it. There's nothing here. They're talking about a misdemeanor count of filing false business records and somehow tying that to a federal campaign violation.

"This is absolutely bizarre, but more than that it's dangerous. It shows the weaponization of law enforcement or prosecution; and there's a terrible, terrible precedent."

King said Trump might not be damaged as much as the political and justice system will be.

"So if you're in an honorable Democrat or liberal or progressive — anyone who cares about the Constitution — this is too dangerous; because [it is] Donald Trump today, God know who it is going to be tomorrow," King continued. "This is a terrible path we're going down.

"In the end, I'm confident President Trump will emerge innocent. There's nothing to this case; but to put him throught this, put the country through it, what kind of a message does this send to the world?"

Notably, Bragg has vowed not to enforce New York City's laws and even said he will not put criminals in jail — all after vowing in his campaign for office to get Trump.

"A terrible irony," King said. "He's trying to create a crime out of nothing while he's letting known criminals walk free. He refuses to prosecute people who are charged with clear crimes, but he decides that they're not the type of crime that he's interested in.

"This is absolutely a double standard. It's terrible."

Bragg is the criminal here, not Trump, King concluded.

"The only crime here is being committed by Alvin Bragg, which to me is abusing his duties and his obligations as a prosecutor," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!