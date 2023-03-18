Morris to Newsmax: Indicting Trump Over Stormy Daniels 'Absurd'

Indicting former President Donald Trump over his alleged hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels is "absurd," Trump's former adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Let me explain," Morris told "Saturday Report" regarding his statement.

"It is not illegal to commit adultery," said Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback." "It is not illegal to pay hush money to somebody to shut them up about it. It is not illegal to sign a nondisclosure agreement saying that there'll be penalties if they do talk about it. What is illegal is the falsified business records, which is a misdemeanor ... What could make it a felony is if the alteration of business records was designed to conceal another crime entirely, something completely different like tax evasion."

"He obviously paid the money, if he did, to cover up and to shut up Stormy Daniels so it wouldn't hurt him politically — none of which is illegal."

During Morris' interview, news broke that a Trump spokesperson had named the possible indictment a "witch hunt."

The spokesperson told Axios, "There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Department and the DA's office, to ... fake news carriers, that the ... Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his witch hunt to the next level.

"President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally."

Trump faces a possible indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan for his alleged involvement in the hush money paid to the adult film actress prior to the 2016 presidential election. Daniels claimed to have had an affair with Trump, a claim the former president denied.

