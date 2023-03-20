×
Tags: donald trump | alvin bragg | arrest | stormydaniels

Lawyer Tacopina to Newsmax: It's a Dem 'Grandstand' to See Trump in Cuffs

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Monday, 20 March 2023 10:24 PM EDT

Joe Tacopina, the personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, said Monday  that it's looking "more and more"  like the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will arrest his client in the coming days — an arrest stemming from Trump's alleged role in hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid the 2016 presidential election.

"I understand the law and the facts here, and there's not even a bad act — let alone a crime," Tacopina told Newsmax on Monday night while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"If there is a bad act here," Tacopina continued, "it's by someone who has threatened to go to the media unless they're paid $130,000 to silence the story, which is normally called 'extortion.' Here, it's just different, and I have to say all decent people — whether they're politically opposed to Donald Trump, or in favor of his candidacy — really should be concerned about this weaponizing of the district attorney's office to pursue a political opponent, or prevent them from running. ... That's what's really frightening to me. I've never seen anything like this."

When asked if Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would pursue a virtual arraignment of Trump, Tacopina couldn't envision that scenario playing out, simply because the Democratic Party likely wants the visual of Trump being handcuffed in public view.

"This is a grandstand," said Tacopina. "It's going to stain the district attorney's legacy. ... We will win this case — and you can play this clip 10 years from now. ... We will win this case, either on the law or on facts." 

Tacopina has dealt with plenty of New York-based juries in his time, and he said the Manhattan DA might be pinning all their hopes on the dream of New Yorkers hating Trump enough to indict him — regardless of what the facts may show.

"If [the indictment process] makes it that far, I think it'll be a clear vindication of President Trump," added Tacopina.

The DA has been looking into alleged payments made by Trump, via lawyer Michael Cohen, to Daniels, who threatened to go public with details of a supposed sexual encounter with the billionaire builder and politicans several years before the presidential race. 

Monday, 20 March 2023 10:24 PM
