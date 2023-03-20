Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Trump an 'Amazing Unifier' for GOP

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), said the Democratic Party and left-leaning outfits, such as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, might be unaware of the unintended consequences of threatening to arrest former President Donald Trump this week, regarding Trump's alleged role with hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The threat of a Trump indictment has become "an amazing unifier among Republican voters," relative to their disdain of perceiving "two systems of justice in this country," Schlapp told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

To reiterate his point, Schlapp offered a sarcastic "Good luck!" to any Trump supporter living in New York City, or any other liberal area, getting fair treatment from judges or law-enforcement authorities in a legal matter.

For Trump's case, Schlapp also brought up how the Department of Justice and Special Counsel Robert Mueller have already declined to bring charges against the former president.

Plus, the American people already know that Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) already lost her appeal in a failed defamation suit against Trump.

Also last March, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Daniels' lawsuit. It also ruled that she would have to pay $300,000 in legal fees to Trump.

But now, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg wants to chase this indictment process again, reasoned Schlapp, since Trump has officially declared his candidacy for the White House in 2024.

"This is what they have to stop Trump from winning the presidency? It's absurd!" said Schlapp, author of "The Desecrators: Defeating the Cancel Culture Mob and Reclaiming One Nation Under God."

Later in his interview, Schlapp was asked why the Democrats are so obsessed with Trump talk, or even putting Trump in legal jeopardy.

Schlapp conveyed that Republicans often tell him "Trump can't win" in a general-election setting against President Joe Biden.

"This is a fool's errand," the GOP supporters say, according to Schlapp.

But then Schlapp countered with, "Why are the Democrats so hell-bent on precluding [Trump] from running, if he's so easy to beat? If he's so easy to beat, why would they do all this? ... It makes me think they actually do fear him."

The Democrats' greatest fears, according to Schlapp: Trump successfully uniting Republicans, independents, and on-the-fence Democrat supporters who've become sick and tired of "woke" politics dominating the party's main agenda.

"Maybe [Trump} can put those coalitions together and peel off a few" victories in battleground states, such as Wisconsin, added Schlapp.

