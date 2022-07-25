Dershowitz to Newsmax: Dems Would 'Trash the Constitution' to 'Get Trump'

Continuing his rebuke of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee and its supporters, legal expert Alan Dershowitz lamented on Newsmax the pursuit to "get'' former President Donald Trump has Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans willing to "trash the Constitution."

"There are a lot of people on my side, on the Democratic side, who say, 'It's political, it's unfair, it violates due process, and we don't give a damn — as long as you get Trump, we don't care about the Constitution,'" Dershowitz told Monday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"That's professor Laurence Tribe. He's prepared to trash the Constitution to get Trump. He's prepared to destroy his entire career of advocating civil liberties by saying that Trump should be indicted for attempting to murder Vice President [Mike] Pence. I mean he's prepared, and others in the Democratic Party, are prepared to do anything."

Dershowitz denounced what he sees as the Jan. 6 committee's Soviet-style "show trial" and Stalin-like justice of "show me the man, and I'll find you the crime."

"That's not the way American justice is supposed to work," Dershowitz told Van Susteren. "It's not supposed to be weaponized for one party against another party."

Dershowitz has long rejected one political's party attempts to prosecute their political opponents, including past talk of going after Hillary Clinton with the "lock her up" calls.

"By the way, I think the same thing is true of [President Joe] Biden's son," Dershowitz said of plans to investigate Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings and potential tax evasion. "I don't think he ought to be prosecuted unless the case against him is overwhelming, because otherwise it will be seen as a political prosecution.

"If there is evidence that overwhelmingly proves beyond a reasonable doubt that there is a prosecutable case, that's a different matter. But it can't be seen as selective justice by one party against the other."

Dershowitz recently released his 50th book, "The Price of Principle: Why Integrity Is Worth the Consequences," where he addresses the difficulty of staying true to principles of law in this age of political division, saying that Democrats are even out to get him because he is critical of the weaponization of political differences.

"I will be as skeptical and as critical of the Republicans doing it as I have been about Democrats — and that's why I have no friends, because I attack the Democrats and the Republicans equally. I attack the right and the left equally. I demand simple, objective, neutral justice, and today in America nobody wants that.

"They want justice for me, but not for thee, and that's a terrible direction in which our country is going."

