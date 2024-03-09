Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Chips Big Chunks off Biden's Voter Base

President Joe Biden dug in against his "predecessor" in a divisive State of the Union speech, but presidential campaign adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax that he made a campaign speech because former President Donald Trump is splintering so much of Biden's base.

"He's going to have to change his vocabulary and just start calling Trump his successor and not his predecessor," Morris told "Saturday Report."

"It was a terrible speech. Its tone was awful. The State of the Union speech is an opportunity to lead the country not to divide it, and he just absolutely missed it."

But Morris noted to host Rita Cosby that Biden is facing a precipitous fall in the 2024 presidential campaign and his speech smacked of some desperation.

"There's some very interesting data that I've been looking at lately, Rita," Morris continued. "Normally when two candidates are running, and one candidate's gaining on the other — what he's doing usually is nibbling away at the undecided voters or the marginally committed votes.

"What Trump is doing to Biden is taking huge bites out of his base, not out of the marginal voters but his core voters.

"And the result is that Biden is now losing over a third of the Black vote to Trump. He's losing among Hispanics, 48-41 , and he's losing among Gen Z voters, young voters, by up to 20 points, and that is destroying the base of the Democratic Party."

Biden's speech will not turn the tide, because it merely spoke to his hard-core base and not the voters he is losing to Trump in this election cycle, Morris added.

"When it comes actually delivering and actually doing things for the base, Biden's not doing it. And his formula has always been say that Trump's worse," Morris concluded.

"But now that it's impossible, because they're saying Trump's better.

"And I believe among Blacks, Latinos and young people, we're reaching a tipping point, where the vote is going to come overwhelmingly back to Trump with huge gains."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com