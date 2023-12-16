Dick Morris to Newsmax: I Pitched Sarah Sanders or Kari Lake as VP

The vice presidential candidate will not win an election, but can lose it, according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax, who said he has advised either Arizona's Senate candidate Kari Lake or Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"I have recommended two people to the president in my talks with him Kari Lake from Arizona, and Sarah Huckabee from Arkansas," Morris told host Lidia Curanaj on Saturday.

"I think the when you're as popular and as strong as Trump is, a vice presidential candidate can't get you elected, but it can cost you the election."

Morris pointed to Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Sarah Palin in 2008.

"The thing about Huckabee Sanders and Kari Lake is that they can handle the press," Morris, host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, told Curanaj. "They know how to beat them up. They know how to win over them, and they're both very outspoken and very loyal MAGA people, and I think either of them would be fantastic."

Morris was reacting to reports Trump is considering making a woman his running mate.

"And I love that he's going to choose a woman as his running mate," Morris said.

