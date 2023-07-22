Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Travesty' to Put Election in Hands of Judiciary

Exposing President Joe Biden's weaponization of justice against his chief political rival is "not enough," according to presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax.

Morris is calling for Republicans to shut down the House, if not government spending on justice until political prosecutions targeting former President Donald Trump are tabled until after the election cycle.

"Yeah, it's true that this won't hurt him; it's true his poll numbers will go up, as they have before; it's true that people will come to understand how overreaching the Democrats are, but that's not enough," Morris told "Saturday Report."

Morris is calling for an unprecedented shutdown of the House, specifically Biden administration government appropriations, until the Justice Department commits to getting out of the way of the 2024 presidential elections process.

"Close down the House of Representatives until such time as these indictments are lifted or are postponed until after the election," Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"It's fine to try them after the election, but before the election to try to influence the results is a travesty, and it basically takes the selection of the president out of the hands of the people and puts it in the hands of the judiciary, which is not where it's supposed to be."

Morris has been talking to Trump about the unprecedented action, adding it is not quite as "dramatic" as the president searching for ways to charge his chief political rival.

"I have been talking to the president about it," Morris told Cosby. "I think he may call for that, and I think that it's very dramatic, but so is indicting the former president of the United States and the upcoming front-runner for presidency three times.

"And I believe these indictments and arrests are just designed to hobble his campaign, to stymie it, and to interfere with the election. And I think the proper remedy here is for us to use our control of the House of Representatives to stand up for democracy and not let them get away with this."

Doing nothing is an affront to actual democracy, according to Morris.

"It's horrible and I don't see how it can do it all, but I believe we should take action," Morris said of Trump facing multiple trials in the middle of a presidential campaign. "I don't think it's enough to simply sit back and say this is unfair and terrible and unprecedented.

"We have to take direct action."

Morris said House Republicans can shut down the government to take a stand against politicized justice.

"The appropriations bill for the Justice Department is coming up right now," Morris said. "It was on mark up last week in the House Appropriations Committee, and if that bill does not pass, the Justice Department has to close down on Oct. 1, 2023.

"I believe we should not let it come to the floor. I believe we should defeat it if it does, and I think we should not pass any bills, any legislation and the other appropriations. Basically, close everything down until they respect the rule of law and the rule of democracy and the rule of the people.

"It's only by taking dramatic action like this that we can stop this momentum to undermine our republic.

"There's some people who are very frustrated and will say we need to take action, but this is the action we need to take: Get them to not vote any more appropriations, any more funding any confirmations, any legislation, any authorizations, anything until the travesty is removed."

