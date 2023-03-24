Trump on Wanting to Be Handcuffed: 'None of That's True'

Despite some of the attorneys tied to the case and political pundits suggesting Donald Trump wants to make himself a martyr and get "perp walked" in handcuffs, the former president rejected that as categorically as untrue.

"No, none of that's true," Trump told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in a phone interview Friday. "I don't see it happening."

Ultimately, Trump told host Rob Schmitt, he no longer expects to be indicted at all — or at least should not be — after this week's evidence.

"I don't know how you can indict somebody when they have no case," Trump said. "They know they have no case.

"This was supposed to happen a week ago, and a lot of this proof and evidence showed up over the last few days."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's grand jury heard testimony from former Michael Cohen attorney Robert Costello on Monday and then Bragg gave the grand jury the rest of the week off, delaying an indictment and arrest Trump had said last Saturday would come Tuesday.

"The fact is I did nothing wrong, at all," Trump said. "Nothing at all.

"They have absolutely no evidence. It's not even a question of evidence. We did nothing wrong. Absolutely nothing. There's no misdemeanors, there was no anything. Everything we did was 100% right.

"Not even a little bit wrong," he added.

Bragg's case for an alleged bookkeeping issue with his former attorney Cohen is falling apart because Cohen cannot be trusted as the lead witness, according to Trump.

"Everything he said was a lie, and he should be indicted for lying," Trump continued.

"He's a convicted liar. He's a convicted felon. And they're using him, their only source, and they're using him.

"Cohen was lying, and lying badly. He's sort of a con man."

