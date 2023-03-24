Trump: 'Stop Weaponization'; Dems 'Running Elections With Prosecutors'

Amid ongoing investigations searching for a crime to charge the former U.S. president with, Democrats are using the "weaponization" of justice to "run elections with prosecutors," Donald Trump told Newsmax on Friday.

"You have to stop the weaponization," Trump told Friday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" in an exclusive phone interview. "You know, they're running elections with prosecutors. That's what they're doing.

"They're using — just like they stuffed the ballot box, just like they used the FBI — they're using the Department of Justice and also local prosecutors who report to the DOJ.

"They're using them to try and win elections, and that's something you're not allowed to do."

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg admonished House Republican committee chairs Wednesday — Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky, and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin — for an "incursion" into local law enforcement investigations in New York.

But, Trump told host Rob Schmitt, Bragg's abuse of power and weaponization of justice against the leading candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination (Trump) has been exposed.

"It's fine with me, because we have them caught and it's a disgrace," Trump told Schmitt. "And you see how that thing's imploding. Nobody's ever seen anything like that. They got caught."

Trump is facing a three-pronged attack amid his 2024 presidential campaign, including Manhattan for an alleged bookkeeping issue tied to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen; Washington, D.C., with Jan. 6 special counsel Jack Smith; and Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis for having sought an investigation into potential voter fraud amid Trump's ongoing challenge of the 2020 presidential election results.

Those are "prosecutors out there who are just looking to make a name for themselves," Trump warned, adding the courts in those areas are potentially stacked against him with liberals that hold animus against conservatives and a Republican former president.

Trump said even appeals in the U.S. judicial system might be problematic because of the way the courts are stacked against him; but, ultimately, Democrats are seeking to pin their cases on what Trump calls "beautiful statements."

One such statement under review is his Jan. 6, 2021, Stop the Steal rally where he urged his supporters to "peaceful and patriotically" have their "voices heard" at the Capitol.

"They were peaceful statements and patriotic statements," Trump told Schmitt.

But all the attacks come under the same goal of "get Trump," he said, and Democrat prosecutors are willing to unwind attorney-client privilege and the rule of law to advance their political goal of stopping the chief Democrat rival.

"I used to think that attorneys had a very high status in life," Trump told Schmitt. "When you had an attorney, the attorney can't be subpoenaed; they can't be summoned to talk, etc., etc.

"But attorneys and attorney privilege doesn't mean anything any more. I've never seen anything like it."

Like the cases in Georgia and New York, attorneys are being forced to testify about cases in which they are intimately involved, Trump lamented.

"They bring attorneys in as though they're witnesses to a case," Trump concluded. "It wasn't supposed to be that way, and I'm sure it's not supposed to be.

"And I don't mind if people testify, because if they testify truthfully, they'll see I did nothing wrong."

