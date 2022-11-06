Trump Teases '24 Call: 'Stay Tuned' for Monday Night in Ohio

Amid reports former President Donald Trump had to be talked out of making his 2024 presidential campaign declaration Saturday night in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Trump teased a potential announcement Monday night in Ohio.

"I ran twice; I won twice, and I did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions and millions more votes in 2020 that we got in 2016 – and likewise getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far," Trump told his Save America rally in Miami, Florida, on Sunday night, which aired live on Newsmax.

"And, now, in order to make our country successful, safe, and glorious, I will probably have to do it again.

"But stay tuned."

Instead of his recent "very, very, very" soon teases in rallies this week, Trump suggesting something might be coming Monday night at his rally for J.D. Vance in Ohio.

"Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio," Trump continued, teasing his long-awaited 2024 presidential announcement with Vance on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections' final votes.

"We have to win a historic victory for Republicans on Tuesday."

Trump presidential adviser Dick Morris has told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump is repeatedly being held back in announcing officially for 2024 in order to give the GOP midterm candidates the spotlight before Tuesday.

"This is the year we are going to take back the House; we're going to take back the Senate; we're going to take back America — we're going to take it back — and in 2024, most importantly, we're going to take back that big, beautiful, magnificent White House," Trump said, keeping that segment of his speech unchanged. "We're going to take it back."

