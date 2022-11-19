Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Can and Will Make History

Dick Morris, adviser to former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax Saturday that Trump can and will make history in his third run at the presidency.

Responding to a question from "Saturday Report" on whether Trump will get the Republican nomination in 2024 and make "history," Morris said, "yes and yes."

"I predicted this in my book 'The Return,'" Morris says. "I think he'll win the nomination. I do not think he will have a serious primary. I think DeSantis and all the others will take one look at the polls and run screaming."

"I think Trump will win the election," Morris continued. "I think the economy is further falling apart. I think that, basically, any Republican can win in '24, and certainly, Trump can win."

The political author goes on to add that the allegations regarding Jan. 6 and the raid on Mar-a-Lago won't affect Trump in his presidential run. The Democrat establishment, Morris says, "has cried wolf so often they have a pack of wolves at their door."