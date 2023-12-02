Trump Vows 'We're Going to Give You Great Healthcare'

Preempting potential GOP primary attacks from the right on not repealing and replacing Obamacare, former President Donald Trump once again vowed to reform the U.S. healthcare system.

"We're also going to fight to give much better healthcare than what you have right now," Trump told his Cedar Rapids, Iowa, rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "This is a newer subject. But Obamacare is a disaster.

"And I said we're going to do something about it. I saved Obamacare when we got John McCain's negative vote. You know, he voted against it after campaigning for many, many years. He said: 'Ah, thumbs down.'

"It was an amazing night, but we're going to fix it because it's a catastrophe for family budgets."

Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who hails from the state that laid the foundation for former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, is no longer a fan of it, Trump continued.

"She even said that it needs to be fixed," Trump said, mocking Warren for her claims of Native America heritage. "Pocahontas said it has to be fixed, so we're going to fix it."

Trump beat back claims he is going to take away Americans' healthcare.

"We're going to make it much less expensive for people," he continued. "We're going to make it much better care, and we're gonna get far more options to American patients, and we're not looking to save. We're looking to help people.

"You know, they said, oh, I'm going to attack Obamacare. I'm not attacking it. When we had Obamacare, I fixed it and made it work. But I also made the statement: It will never be any good. It will never be any good. And it is no good.

"We're going to give you great healthcare. That's what we're going to give you."

Also, in contrast to his chief GOP presidential primary rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Trump vowed to keep and repair the entitlements for "our great seniors."

"Unlike Ron DeSanctis, I will protect Social Security and Medicare for our great seniors," Trump said. "They deserve it."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com