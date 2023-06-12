Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: Trump 'Can't Win' in '24

New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu wagered on Newsmax that former President Donald Trump "can't win" a reelection bid in 2024, adding that it was "mathematically" impossible to do so.

Sununu, who had been considering a run for the GOP presidential nomination, told "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday that Trump "can't win."

"In November of '24, there's no mathematical way that Trump can win. There's no undecideds here, right? So he would have to take quite a few of the folks that did not vote for him in 2020, turn them back onto his side to even have the marginal victory that he did in '16."

"And let's take a state like Georgia. He cannot win Georgia. That has been proven. He's lost his races in Georgia. He's lost his Senate races. His message doesn't translate. And if you're Republican that can't win Georgia, you can't win in November. So that's it. It's nothing personal. It's just we need somebody who can cross the finish line in November, not just get the nomination because you can't govern if you don't win."

According to the latest Cygnal poll, which gets an "A" rating from FiveThirtyEight for calling races, in Georgia, 42% of 600 likely voters said they would vote for Trump compared to 41% who said they would vote for President Joe Biden. The poll was conducted from June 5 to 7.

